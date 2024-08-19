Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division, a North American robotics manufacturer, has completed an expansion to its headquarters in Miamisburg, Ohio. The 185,000-square-foot state-of-the-art addition will nearly double the size of the company’s current production space, optimizing its operational capacity to meet the growing demand of the automation industry.

The additional manufacturing space will be utilized to engineer, develop, integrate and build robotic systems, as well as provide additional space for the retrofit and rebuild of previously deployed robots and systems.

“This expansion represents the first phase of Yaskawa’s planned $200M investment in the United States to support the Company’s growth initiatives and its commitment to driving additional development and production in the Americas,” says Steve Barhorst, president and COO of Yaskawa Motoman. “Yaskawa is committed to delivering high quality solutions to valued customers and partners. This investment and other planned investments in the near future along with the Company’s unwavering focus on robotics, semiconductor motion and inverter markets will continue to drive growth and manufacturing forward in the North American Market.”

“Yaskawa Motoman thanks the City of Miamisburg, Montgomery County, Jobs Ohio, and the State of Ohio as well as its builder, Construction Managers of Ohio, in supporting the expansion and assisting in making the project successful. We are grateful for support that we received from these groups and are pleased to continue to be a catalyst for economic growth in the City of Miamisburg and the Greater Dayton Region,” says Barhorst. “It is important for us to give back to this community that has supported Yaskawa Motoman since our inception.”

Yaskawa Motoman celebrated the opening of the new addition with an event for employees and their families earlier this month and will welcome customers, partners and dignitaries through various separate gatherings throughout the remainder of 2024.

