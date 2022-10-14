Compatible with the Yaskawa HC10, HC10DT, HC10XP, and HC10DTP collaborative robots, the HC10 Workstation is an economical solution for integrating HC10 robots with the high-performance YRC1000 controller into a single package. This mobile station is well-suited for arc welding, assembly, machine tending, and pick-and-place tasks.

Highly portable, the riser is quickly redeployed to meet evolving production demand. Its space-saving footprint is able to integrate into current manufacturing environments, and it is efficiently moved with a pallet jack or forklift.

The workstation’s metal cabinet (1,091 mm H x 734 mm W x 805 mm D) houses the robot controller and offers a comfortable working height for most collaborative applications. Built-in leveling feet offer a stable platform while the robot runs at maximum speed and payload capacity.

Cables are internally managed for easy setup and reduced expenses for maintenance and spare parts inventory. A 2-meter robot cable with a 90-degree connector to the controller is included for efficient wire management.

Optional area scanners provide speed and separation monitoring. An optional stack light can alert nearby users of robot movement, alarms, or general status.

Note: Robot and controller sold separately.