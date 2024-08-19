Doritos is making history with a limited-edition minis Cool Ranch Zero Gravity Flavored Tortilla Chip, marking the first time Doritos is going to space. The made-for-space Doritos were specially formulated to keep the zesty Cool Ranch flavor from floating away, so astronauts can enjoy them in zero gravity. These special chips are being produced as minis, designed to be eaten in one bite.

As a brand that champions boldness everywhere—here on Earth and beyond—Doritos is going to the stars in partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Polaris Dawn mission to encourage fans to get involved in an unexpected way.

"With every new Doritos innovation, we hope to encourage snackers to pave new paths," says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "The Cool Ranch Zero Gravity chips embrace what it means to live life boldly by pioneering a creative way to raise awareness for such an important cause."

"The limitless possibilities of space inspired us to push the boundaries of what's possible," says Chris Bellinger, chief creative officer of PepsiCo Foods North America. "This mission is a testament to our commitment to delivering bold experiences and flavors, even in the most unexpected places.

Doritos fans here on Earth can join the mission and donate at StJude.org/DoritosInSpace to experience firsthand the limited-edition Cool Ranch Zero Gravity chips in special glow-in-the-dark packaging. Doritos is also making a $500,000 donation to St. Jude to further the institution's lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children. Everywhere.

"We are deeply grateful to Doritos for its generous support that inspires communities and consumers everywhere to unite for a bold cause: helping treat and defeat childhood cancer," says Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Through this partnership, Doritos and the Polaris Dawn crew are being catalysts for change by helping St. Jude raise survival rates for more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer every year."

The mission is lifting off no earlier than August 26. Until then, consumers can head to StJude.org/DoritosInSpace to donate for a chance to try the limited-edition chips and snag other far-out rewards. Fans who don't get their hands on the limited-edition, made-for-space chips can still try the classic version of Doritos minis Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips available year-round at retailers nationwide and online.

