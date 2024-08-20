Prospector Popcorn, a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing competitive and inclusive employment for people with disabilities through the operation of a first-run movie theater and online popcorn business, is releasing its Pumpkin Spice Gourmet Popcorn for fall.

The company's classic caramel popcorn, with a pumpkin spice and a white chocolate drizzle, is perfect for the Pumpkin Spice lover in consumers' families, says the brand.

Starting August 25, Pumpkin Spice Gourmet Popcorn will be available online, ready to be enjoyed throughout the autumn months. It’s also featured in the company's Autumn Delight Pack, alongside Apple Cinnamon and Belgian Chocolate Toffee gourmet popcorn. The popcorn retails for $7 on the brand's website.

"We’re thrilled to continue our fall tradition with the release of our Pumpkin Spice Gourmet Popcorn. We’re excited for everyone to enjoy this special flavor and make it a memorable part of their fall celebrations," says Adam Ingberman, director of marketing, Prospector Popcorn.

