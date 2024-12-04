Mars' Kind brand, purveyor of BFY snacks and bars, is launching an Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Protein bar later this month.

Kind Breakfast Protein bars contain 8 g protein and are made with 100% whole grains for sustained energy. Kind Apple Cinnamon breakfast bars are made with five supergrains and use dried apple pieces and cinnamon for a chewy, soft baked protein bar.

Other Kind offerings on its roster include:

Kind ZEROg Added Sugar Bars, with 0 g added sugar—a keto-friendly take on Kind's classic nut bars (SRP: $7.48).

Kind Protein Max Bars—packed with 20 g protein and 1 g total sugar, with peanuts as the first ingredient. The bars offer a keto-friendly combination of net carbs, protein, and sugar, with 0 g of added sugar (SRP: $19.99)

