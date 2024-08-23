This August, the Barebells Key Lime Pie launches in the U.S. The Key Lime Pie bar has a soft, pie-flavored dough, an intensely sour and sweet creamy lime filling, and a white chocolate cover sprinkled with crisps. It comes with 20 grams of protein and has no added sugar or no palm oil.

“We think this fresh and delicious bar will become a key player this season. Its refreshing flavor is perfect after a workout or during a hot day,” says Caitlyn Johnston, marketing activation manager for Barebells. “Barebells is committed to your cravings. This new flavor is for all citrus lovers out there,” Johnston continues.

The new Key Lime Pie bar joins the popular Barebells Original Bar category with 20 grams of protein, which has been around since the brand first launched. Barebells’ full product range includes a broad range of protein bars, including its Original Bars and the Soft Bar Family. Key Lime Pie is, like the newly launched Birthday Cake, a flavor that has been developed exclusively for the American market.

The new Key Lime Pie bar will initially be available online through shop.barebells.com and at TikTok Shop, starting August 23.

Fans of Barebells will be invited to join the "Committed to Your Cravings Tour," ranging from Los Angeles to New York. The bus tour started at the beginning of August and will go on until October. At upcoming stops, fans of the brand will get the chance to taste all the Barebells Original Bars (including the new bar, at selected stops) while also having the opportunity to meet Barebells profiles, visit the Barebells bus, win exclusive merch, and more. Follow @barebells.USA on Instagram to follow the bus as it travels through the states.

