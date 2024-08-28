Mightylicious, a company that produces various flavors of gluten-free cookies, has introduced a line of gluten-free baking mixes. The items are made of superfine rice flour for a neutral taste. Milled specifically for baking, they are said to deliver a soft, airy texture to recipes.

According to the company, all three certified gluten-free varieties are kosher, non-GMO verified, and free from key allergens:

All-Purpose Flour (MSRP $8.99 )

Vegan All-Purpose Flour (MSRP $8.99 )

Vegan Chocolate Brownie Mix (MSRP $8.99 )

The Mightylicious gluten-free flour blends are available on the company’s website. The company’s offerings also include seven cookie varieties (including 4 vegan flavors), reportedly made from clean ingredients in small batches: Peanut Butter, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Shortbread, Chocolate Chip, Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut, Double Dutch, and Oatmeal Raisin.

