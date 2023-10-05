Mightylicious Gluten Free Cookies is debuting two new vegan and gluten-free cookie varieties, just in time for World Vegan Month this November.

The new flavors include Double Dutch Chocolate and Oatmeal Raisin. Behind every Mightylicious cookie is the belief that allergen-friendly treats shouldn’t sacrifice taste or texture. The soft-baked cookies are 100% free of gluten, wheat, rye, barley, and RBST. “Our hand-crafted cookies are designed to indulge and satisfy,” says Mightylicious founder and owner Carolyn Haeler.

A cookie lover who was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2012, Haeler spent years seeking out gluten-free cookie brands. One busy holiday season, she was disappointed yet again when a gluten-free cookie crumbled entirely after one bite.

“That’s when I realized there had to be a better way,” says Haeler, a married mom, member of the LGBTQ community, and one smart cookie herself. “I was determined to create a cookie that was gluten-free, healthy, and above all, irresistibly delicious.”

The Mightylicious line features seven varieties in all, including four vegan options: New Double Dutch Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Raisin Vegan, as well as Chocolate Chip and Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut.

Also available are Brown Butter Chocolate Chip and Brown Butter Shortbread (both dairy), and Salted Peanut Butter (grain and dairy-free). (6.4-oz bag, SRP: $7.99)