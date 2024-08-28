egglife is rolling out a new roasted garlic and herb flavor at major retailers nationwide, including Aldi, Meijer, Stop & Shop, HyVee, Harmon’s, Wegman’s and Wakefern.

The new product will be on shelves in September starting at $5.99. Additional retailers will be added to this list in October.

Featuring a combination of roasted garlic and chives with a blend of basil, parsley and rosemary, the high-protein, better-for-you tortilla wrap alternative is a solution for health-conscious consumers looking to add a punch of protein to breakfast, lunch, or dinner, says the brand.

This news comes on the heels of egglife’s continued growth and expansion, including announcing its first-ever international expansion into Canada, being named to Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and naming its first CRO.

