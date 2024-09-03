Hain Celestial Group, a global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, announced that it has completed the sale of its ParmCrisps snack brand to independent wholesome snacks company Our Home. The transaction further optimizes Hain's better-for-you portfolio and streamlines its supply chain to drive greater operational efficiency and margin expansion. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down company debt.

"By divesting ParmCrisps, we can continue to prioritize driving market reach and category scale of our core better-for-you brands," says Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial Group president and CEO. "This transaction further simplifies our better-for-you portfolio and streamlines our supply chain for operational efficiency and margin expansion."

Earlier this year, Hain announced strategic actions to advance the company's Hain Reimagined transformation by focusing on accelerating growth in key brands across snacks, baby and kids food, beverages, meal prep, and personal care, and simplifying its global operating footprint. These efforts have included the sale of cookie brand Thinsters and the Queen Helene personal care brand, along with sub-category exits across its product portfolio.

With the sale of ParmCrisps, Hain will reduce its manufacturing footprint and co-manufacturer network while also streamlining its vendor base. The company recently released its Q4 and Full Year 2024 earnings and reported delivery of its updated guidance, gross margin expansion, and improvement in debt leverage. In Fiscal 2025, the company is focused on commercial execution and leveraging the benefits of its scale model to expand reach and accelerate top- and bottom-line growth to deliver long-term shareholder value.

Related: Hain Celestial sells Thinsters brand to J&J Snack Foods