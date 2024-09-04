Corbion, a provider of functional ingredients and solutions, reported it is elevating two leaders to help accelerate growth in its North American bakery division. Todd Oelschlager has been promoted to vice president of bakery sales, North America; while Jeff Stephens has been appointed senior director of bakery sales, North America.

According to the company, Oelschlager has been a dedicated Corbion team member for ten years, driving customer successes and playing a pivotal role in the company’s expansion within the bakery market. As vice president of bakery sales, North America, he will oversee bakery sales and technical service teams, bringing strategic acumen, experience and extensive market insight to the role.

“Todd's strategic vision and ability to cultivate and sustain client relationships have been instrumental in our success,” says Mark Hotze, vice president of Corbion North America. “I am confident his leadership will continue to drive our growth and strengthen our presence in the bakery industry.”

Stephens, with more than 25 years of industry experience (including three years at Corbion), reportedly has contributed to the strength of the company’s bakery and milling teams, providing both leadership and a sophisticated understanding of industry challenges. As the senior director of sales, North America, he will focus these abilities toward further enhancing Corbion’s standing and future growth in the segment.

“Jeff's expertise and leadership have played a big part in what we’ve been able to achieve,” says Hotze. “He knows how to build strong, engaged teams and lasting relationships, and that will be vital as we continue growing our footprint in the North American market.”

According to the company, the appointments underscore Corbion's commitment to nurturing talent within the company and driving growth, innovation, and sustainability in the region’s bakery sector.

“In today’s business environment, it is essential to have strong, experienced, strategic leaders who know how to drive growth while maintaining robust, mutually beneficial customer relationships,” says Hotze. “Todd and Jeff are well prepared to do that, and that puts Corbion in a great position to continue preserving the things that matter most to our customers.”

