When it comes to producing snack and bakery items without leaning on the use of conventional cane sugar, not just any sweetener will do. Consumers are increasingly discerning when it comes to picking products with alternative sweeteners; they are less willing than ever to compromise on taste, and they also are looking for products with additional health benefits.

One of the options out there is Tagatose, a rare sugar with a low glycemic index as well as certified prebiotic benefits. To find out more about the sweetener, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with Jim Kappas, ASR Group's vice president of specialty ingredients.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please provide a perspective on how the food production/processing industry has evolved in terms of its use of sugar-alternative sweeteners?

Jim Kappas: In recent years, the consumer has been moving away from sugar alternatives in the baking ingredients aisle of the grocery store. Our analysis shows that volume is down 4% and dollar sales are down 3.4% across this category.

JS: Specifically, what types of natural synthetic sweeteners have they turned to—and maybe turned away from—in recent years?

JK: Our analysis shows that non-caloric alternatives sold in the baking ingredients aisle were down 9% in volume through year-end 2023.

JS: Tagatose seems to stand out, in terms of its potential uses and benefits, among sugar alternatives. First, what is Tagatose?

JK: Tagatose is a rare sugar (monosaccharide) that has a glycemic index of 3 (vs. 65 for sucrose) and provides prebiotic benefits due to the generation of short-chain fatty acids in the lower gut. It is gaining popularity among food and beverage manufacturers due to its ability to meet calorie-reduction targets without compromising taste, texture, or function. Tagatose is also the first ingredient and sweetener to earn the NutraStrong Prebiotic Verified certification, enabling manufacturers that incorporate Tagatose in their formulation to promote their product’s prebiotic benefits.

JS: What benefits does Tagatose offer when used in snacks and baked goods? Feel free to include the ‘no added sugar’ status.

JK: In addition to its prebiotic properties, Tagatose is 90% as sweet as sucrose and only 1.5 kcal/gram (60% fewer calories). It tastes and performs similarly to sucrose across a wide variety of applications. Because it has a low glycemic index of 3, Tagatose does not raise blood glucose levels when consumed on its own. It is also Ketogenic Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Plant-Based Certified.

JS: How does Tagatose compare to other sweeteners (such as allulose, stevia, and others) when specified in such products, regarding taste and functionality?

JK: Tagatose can be used as the sole sweetener in products, while nearly all alternatives require a combination of sweeteners. Our testing indicates that Tagatose tastes closer to sucrose than other alternatives. Most notably, it has a similar sweetness level and lack of bitterness. It performs similarly to sucrose across a wide range of applications, including confectionery, frozen desserts, beverages, dairy, baked goods, ready-to-eat cereal, and protein bars.

Tagatose also has bulking properties that create similar texture, volume, and mouthfeel as sucrose. Compared to many other sugar substitutes, we have found it is very well suited for baking and confectionary applications because it promotes a browning effect. Our testing also shows that in ice cream, it contributes to a smooth, creamy texture and mouthfeel.

JS: What types of products is it best suited for—are there any considerations when mixed with certain other ingredients, subjected to specific processes, exposed to high temperatures, etc? Feel free to talk about its non-hygroscopic characteristics and how that impacts its inclusion in recipes.

JK: Tagatose has been well received across a wide range of applications, led by beverages, chocolate/confections, snacks, and retail baking products. Also, while it can be used as the sole sweetener in products, Tagatose also works well in synergy with other sweeteners, including high-potency sweeteners.

JS: ASR seems to be betting big on the future of Tagatose, based on its benefits and potential resonance with BFY-minded consumers as well as producers looking to capture these shoppers’ dollars. Can you please tell us about its efforts to step up production and commercialization, especially in the U.S.?

JK: Bonumose, the leading producer of low-cost Tagatose, recently announced an agreement with Roquette to collaborate regarding process optimization and scale-up (see attached press release). For now, their production facility in Virginia will continue to produce commercial quantities as it has since early 2023.

JS: Congratulations on Tagatose being the first sweetener to land NutraStrong Prebiotic Verified certification—could you provide some insight as to what this means for the product, and for producers who might select it?

JK: We’re excited that Tagatose is the first ingredient and sweetener to receive the NutraStrong Prebiotic Verified certification. This independent endorsement reinforces why Tagatose is an ideal sweetener solution for food, beverage, and nutraceutical manufacturers. For manufacturers incorporating Tagatose into their product formulations, they can now access the ability to certify and promote their products as NutraStrong Prebiotic Verified.

JS: What are the company’s plans for Tagatose in the future? Please feel free to talk about the near future as well as down the road.

JK: ASR Group is continuing to develop the market for Tagatose in the Americas as well as Western Europe, in close collaboration with Bonumose.

