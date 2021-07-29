Company: ASR Group

Website: www.dominospecialtyingredients.com

Ingredient Snapshot: ASR Group, the world’s largest refiner and marketer of cane sugar, has launched its Cane Molasses and Sugar Cane Distillates in a new powder format.

Sugar Cane Distillate is produced through the distillation of the leaves and stalks of selected sugarcane varieties. ASR Group’s new powdered distillates are a plant-based product that affect the way consumers interpret taste. By minimizing undesirable flavors and enhancing the natural essence of foods, the new distillates serve as a useful ingredient to help food manufactures achieve a cleaner label.

ASR Group’s Sugar Cane Distillate-Powder modulates bitterness at 0.05 percent usage. With the presence of five bitterness blockers, this ingredient loosely binds to the bitterness receptors in the taste buds to block the perception of the unpleasant sensation.

Cane Molasses Distillate-Powder increases the sweetness perception at 65 ppm usage. With the presence of five sweet aroma compounds, this ingredient provides effective flavor modulation attributes. Brown sugar notes within the powder accomplish a highly perceived "sweet" aroma, helping to enhance sweetness perceptions up to 2% SE (sugar equivalency) in certain applications.

“Our sensory analysis and quality testing demonstrate that powder distillates perform better than the liquid counterparts,” says Cesar Contreras, business development manager for ASR Group. “These materials have a higher concentration of functional components; they require a much lower usage level; they have a longer shelf life and no need for refrigeration.”

Popularly used in a variety of product categories like beverages, confectionary, baked goods, snack foods, sauces, and dairy, the powder distillates are cost efficient, non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and allergen free. The product is now available to ship, has a shelf life of 18 months, and is packaged in 25 lb. poly lined bags within a cardboard box.

To learn more about ASR Group’s distillates and full spectrum of organic and specialty ingredient products, visit https://www.dominospecialtyingredients.com/distillates.