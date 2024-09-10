Farm Rich is adding four new snacks to its product lineup starting this October: Stuffed Buffalo Crunchers with Frank’s RedHot Sauce, Spinach Artichoke Dip Bites, and Grilled Cheese Bites, plus rereleasing its Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups. The new items will be available at Walmart stores nationwide for a retail price of $6.68 each.

The new items include:

Stuffed Buffalo Crunchers with Frank’s RedHot Sauce

Farm Rich Breaded Buffalo Crunchers marks the brand’s first collaboration with Frank’s RedHot. Real mozzarella cheese and spicy Buffalo sauce pair up with a hint of blue cheese seasoning in the breaded coating. Fast fact: In 1964, Anchor Bar & Grill in Buffalo, N.Y. (home of Farm Rich parent company Rich Products), invented the Buffalo Wing featuring Frank’s RedHot and is still serving its popular wings today.

Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups

Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups return to grocery shelves this fall. Made with a crispy flour tortilla, 100% real mozzarella cheese, and whole pepperoni slices, this latest pizzeria-style item packs all the flavor of a pepperoni pizza into a handheld snack. Each 13-oz. carton contains 10 Roll-Ups along with a 3-oz. marinara sauce side for dipping. Fast fact: Pizza-style snacks continue to be one of the grocery industry’s most popular snack categories, with nearly 11% growth in the last two years.

Spinach Artichoke Dip Bites

The new Farm Rich Spinach Artichoke Dip Bites are made with real spinach and chunks of artichokes, mixed with three creamy cheeses (mozzarella, parmesan, and cream cheese) and sealed in a crispy breading. Fast fact: Dips like spinach artichoke first became popular in the 1950s with the advent of television and people eating in front of the TV with easy foods that required no utensils. Today this classic appetizer remains on thousands of restaurant menus worldwide.

Grilled Cheese-Style Bites

The Grilled Cheese Bites are a new twist on a classic favorite, made with American cheese and served in a crispy bread coating. Fast fact: Frozen grilled cheese snacks are climbing in popularity, with $13.2 million in annual sales and 5% annual growth.

Rich Products is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.