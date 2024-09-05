Just in time for Halloween, Pillsbury Shape Cookies are back in Pumpkin and Ghost designs. No measuring or mixing is required with Pillsbury Shape Cookie dough; consumers can place and bake for cookies in minutes. Plus, they’re safe to eat raw.

Cookie lovers can enjoy the Pillsbury cookies they know and love through the end of October, available at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of two for $7.00.

New for this year, Pillsbury fans can get in on the shaped cookie fun and submit their very own idea for the next Halloween Shape Cookie design. Consumers can head to Pillsbury.com/opencall through September 30 to submit. All entrants will also have the chance to win a year’s supply of Pillsbury Shape Cookie dough to keep the baking fun going all year long. The special fan-curated Shape will be announced this Halloween for a spooktacular appearance in retail stores nationwide next fall 2025.

