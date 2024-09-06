Tous les Jours, the bakery café chain offering over 300 pastries, cakes, coffee, tea, and desserts baked in-store daily, has announced a lineup of seasonal treats just in time for pumpkin season, available at participating locations nationwide and while supplies last.

"Nothing marks the season of autumn like a cup of pumpkin spice matcha in hand," said Sue Han, marketing manager for Tous les Jours. “Our fall beverage collection, with its warm spices and rich pumpkin flavor in every sip, is sure to be a cozy delight. Make it a perfect fall day with our Pecan Croissant Flattie, a unique spin on the classic croissant, a perfect snack or treat any time of day. Now is the time to try our new fall treats, available only for a limited time.”

Tous les Jours' new Croissant Flatties are flattened, buttery croissants, pressed and rolled out, infused with buttery delight, and topped with a sugar glaze, creating that perfect crisp in every bite. For those with a sweet tooth and still craving the crisp texture, the seasonally-inspired Pecan Croissant Flattie are infused with the rich, nutty flavor of pecans. This spin on the classic croissant is priced at $3.75 or $3.95 each.

Additionally, the new seasonal collection features Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Pastry, a treat with the rich flavors of pumpkin spice and creamy, tangy cream cheese ($3.75), and a Pumpkin Pie Macaron, a flavorful macaron infused with the classic taste of pumpkin pie ($2.85).

