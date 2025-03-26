Tour Les Jours serves up tres bien bakery treats

Tour Les Jours, a foodservice bakery chain with roots in both France and Korea, first came to the States in 2004. Since then, the brand (owned by CJ Foodville) has expanded into a café franchise focused on artisanal baked goods crafted from premium ingredients. While its name translates to “everyday” in French, the company aspires to make its pastries, cakes, desserts, and other items anything but. To learn more, we connected with Sue Han, Tous Les Jours marketing manager.

Jenni Spinner: How has TOUS les JOURS grown in the past several years?

Sue Han: Tous Les Jours has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, both globally and in the U.S. market. We've expanded to 1,725 locations worldwide and now operate 154 stores across the United States, with more openings on the horizon. This growth is fueled by our commitment to offering fresh, premium-quality baked goods and adapting to local tastes while staying true to our global identity. In the U.S., we've focused on expanding our product range to cater to diverse preferences, launching seasonal specialties, and enhancing the in-store experience to keep customers coming back.

JS: What sets you apart from other companies in the bakery foodservice space?

SH: What truly sets Tous Les Jours apart is our unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Our products are baked fresh daily using premium ingredients, ensuring an exceptional experience with every bite. We offer a unique fusion of global flavors, blending classic European techniques with Asian-inspired ingredients, which allows us to deliver an innovative menu unlike any other bakery. Additionally, our ability to tailor offerings to local markets while maintaining consistent quality sets us apart in an increasingly competitive bakery landscape.

JS: Specifically, Tous Les Jours focuses on offering higher-end treats made with premium ingredients; why did the company decide upon that particular specialty?

SH: At Tous Les Jours, we believe that quality matters—both in ingredients and experience. Our focus on higher-end treats stems from a desire to deliver elevated bakery experiences that go beyond the ordinary. Consumers today are more discerning, seeking artisanal products made with real, high-quality ingredients, and our premium approach allows us to meet these expectations. This commitment reflects our philosophy that every treat should feel like a small indulgence—whether it’s a delicate pastry, handcrafted bread, or a specialty beverage.

JS: Please talk about some of the consumer trends you’ve been tracking and that your company works to play into. Feel free to talk about shoppers’ interest in high-quality bakery, specific ingredients, flavors, dietary requirements/interests, etc.

SH: We’re closely tracking several evolving consumer trends and aligning our offerings to meet these demands. Premiumization remains a key focus, as consumers seek high-quality, indulgent experiences. We're also seeing increasing interest in global flavors, which is why we’ve introduced products featuring Asian-inspired ingredients like ube, taro, and matcha alongside classic European pastries. Additionally, there’s growing demand for health-conscious options,

and we’re continuously exploring cleaner labels and ingredient transparency to meet those needs. Seasonal and limited-time offerings also play a big role in keeping our menu fresh and exciting.

JS: You have 1,725 locations around the world and 154 in the States —can you share in what ways (if any) consumers in the US tend to differ from your customers in other countries?

SH: While our commitment to quality is universal, consumer preferences can vary significantly by region. In the U.S., we’ve observed a strong preference for familiar yet elevated flavors and seasonal specialties—especially around holidays and cultural celebrations. American consumers also show a greater interest in customization and on-the-go convenience, which has led us to innovate with products like grab-and-go pastries and specialty beverages. Globally, we continue to embrace local tastes while maintaining the core craftsmanship that defines TOUS les JOURS.

JS: Speaking of global presence, your menu includes items inspired by different locales (i.e., French pastries and Asian-derived ingredients like ube and taro). Could you please share the company’s innovation philosophy around that approach and why you think those menu items will attract customers?

SH: Our innovation philosophy revolves around blending tradition with bold, global influences. We draw inspiration from classic French baking techniques while embracing Asian flavors and other international tastes to craft a menu that’s both familiar and exciting. This diverse approach reflects the multicultural palates of today’s consumers and allows us to stay ahead of trends. By continuously introducing new and unexpected flavor profiles, we create memorable experiences that encourage customers to return and explore what’s next.

JS: What are the company’s plans for the future—will you continue to explore expansion plans, introduce new products, etc.?

SH: Tous Les Jours is committed to ongoing growth and innovation. We plan to expand our footprint across the U.S., bringing our signature blend of global flavors and premium bakery to even more communities. In addition to physical growth, we’re focused on product innovation—exploring new categories, seasonal releases, and limited-time offerings to keep our menu fresh. Our digital presence is also a priority, with continued investment in online ordering and customer engagement initiatives to enhance convenience and loyalty.

JS: Do you have a favorite item?

SH: It’s hard to choose just one, but I’m excited about our newest launches, the Ube Cream Donut and Matcha Cream Donut. Both feature a soft, pillowy donut filled with rich, velvety cream, offering a delightful twist on beloved global flavors. These new additions perfectly capture our commitment to innovation while delivering indulgent, high-quality treats.



