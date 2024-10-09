Tous les Jours, the bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, is inviting guests to trick or treat this Halloween with its “Spooky Delights” lineup of new seasonal cakes and pastries. The treats will be available from October 17–31, and will be offered at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

“We’re excited to introduce our Halloween collection, featuring a playful assortment of seasonal cakes and éclairs that perfectly capture the spirit of fun and indulgence,” says Sue Han, marketing manager for Tous les Jours. “Whether you're in the mood for nostalgic favorites or eager to try our festive new flavors, this collection is crafted to add a touch of magic to your Halloween celebrations."

The “Spooky Delights” Halloween collection features an array of limited-time centerpiece cakes, such as Cookies N Cream Mousse (chocolate sheet cake layered with creamy cookies and cream mousse, topped with Oreo cookies), Peanut Butter & Jelly (layers of peanut butter buttercream and strawberry jam for a balance of sweet and nutty flavors), Spooky Delight (three-layer cake in green, orange and purple, paired with cloud cream cheese), Halloween Cloud (airy white sheet cake layered with cloud cream and topped with mixed berries and Halloween-themed strawberries), and Mini Pumpkin Spice (pumpkin spice cake with walnuts and cream cheese frosting). Cakes range from $9.00-$40.00 each.

In addition to the limited-time cakes, guests can enjoy single-serving desserts, including the Chocolate Éclair, filled with chocolate cream and topped with chocolate glaze or the Vanilla Éclair, featuring vanilla cream and a vanilla glaze. Eclairs range from $6.00-$6.25 each.

Related: Tous les Jours launches fall-inspired pastry line