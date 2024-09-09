French Gourmet (a manufacturer of artisanal croissants, Danish pastries, dough shells, and puff pastries) has merged with ShellsbyDesign, a provider of sweet and savory frozen tart shells and ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen desserts.

French Gourmet services hotels, cafes, independent bakeries, diners, grocery bakeries, and other food service businesses. “With the addition of complementary, premium, product offerings and an expanded geographical reach, French Gourmet is positioned to deliver even greater value to existing customers of both companies. We are excited to work with this experienced and dedicated Iowa team who shares our commitment to premium quality products and high-level customer service,” says Don D. Smith, CEO of French Gourmet.

“French Gourmet’s extensive product offerings and market reach will enable us to execute on the vision I’ve had for our company since co-founding the business 15 years ago. We look forward to joining forces with the French Gourmet team to support our combined customers’ success with enhanced premium product offerings,” says David Lichtenstein, cofounder of ShellsbyDesign, who will continue to serve as director of operations at the Iowa facility.

“The merger of French Gourmet and ShellsbyDesign creates an impressive synergy of product lines and manufacturing capabilities. I’ve enjoyed working with the management teams of both companies and am excited to support continued growth and innovation,” says Zane Hendricks, vice president of private equity firm Midwest Growth Partners.

