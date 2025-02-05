Kurita America, part of the Kurita Group, a global provider of water treatment solutions, has announced its pending merger with sister company, Avista Technologies, Inc. This merger will officially take effect on April 1. Avista, headquartered in San Marcos, CA, specializes in membrane treatment solutions and process support for reverse osmosis systems, microfiltration/ultrafiltration, and multimedia filtration.

The merger between Kurita America and Avista Technologies is a strategic move aimed at combining their strengths to better serve industrial and municipal markets. By leveraging Kurita America's extensive water treatment solutions and Avista's specialized knowledge in membrane treatment, the merged entity will offer an expanded portfolio of solutions. This collaboration promises to bring innovative technologies and a fresh approach to the market.

"This strategic alignment marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen Kurita’s market position in North and Central America," says Greg Becker, CEO of Kurita America. “The merger will enable us to enhance our market presence and deliver more comprehensive solutions to a broader customer base. The integration of Avista's long-established distribution network will be instrumental in achieving this goal.”

Toshi Maema, president and CEO of Avista Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "We’re very excited about the opportunity to continue our team’s focus on membrane treatment innovation within Kurita America and increase synergies between our companies. The combined expertise and resources of both companies will drive innovation and uphold the high-quality standards that have defined Avista and Kurita for years.”

Both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth transition which underscores the shared vision of delivering customer value and solutions for the future. This commitment will be reflected in every aspect of the merger process.

Kurita America and Avista share extensive experience in a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, microelectronics, power and petrochemical, among others.

