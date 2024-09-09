Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc . has announced the appointment of Dr. Imad Farhat as senior vice president of specialty ingredients. Farhat reportedly will spearhead the company’s vision to develop groundbreaking ingredients suitable for use in bakery products, snacks, and other food items, derived from Fresh Del Monte's portfolio and other agricultural products.

Farhat will focus on driving Fresh Del Monte’s long-term strategy in the ingredients industry. According to the company, his focus will be on developing innovative, nature-derived ingredients that align with the company’s core mission of providing healthful products to consumers worldwide.

Leveraging his industry expertise, Farhat will oversee the development of a product portfolio reportedly rooted in the principles of a circular economy. By utilizing residuals generated from Fresh Del Monte’s operations, he is directed with helping the company achieve its broader goal of sustainable operations, ensuring that nothing goes to waste and every part of natural resources is maximized. In response to the growing consumer desire to return to nature for their well-being, Farhat’s efforts will focus on creating products that align with this shift, in the hopes of offering wholesome, nature-derived options that resonate with today’s health-conscious consumers.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Farhat to Fresh Del Monte. His expertise is a critical addition as we deepen our commitment to sustainable practices that harness the full power of nature,” says Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman and CEO of Fresh Del Monte. “We believe nature holds the blueprint for a harmonious and sustainable future, and Dr. Farhat’s innovative approach will be key in unlocking its boundless potential while also driving the development of value-added, higher-margin products that enhance consumer offerings.”

Farhat comes to Fresh Del Monte after nearly 20 years at dsm-firmenich, where he served as senior vice president, Taste for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, playing a role in key platforms for the company such as Sugar Reduction and Encapsulation. Prior to dsm-Firmenich, he was an Associate Professor of Food Physical Chemistry at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom. Farhat has authored more than 70 scientific publications and has an extensive patent portfolio in areas of food science.

Related: Del Monte Foods announces two new upcycled-certified products