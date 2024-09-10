Bobo’s Limited Edition Chocolate Almond Brownie Bar ($32.88) is officially available on EatBobos.com to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

A few years ago, Bobo’s met Nora, a child who had just fought cancer. She visited the Bobo's bakery and picked out her favorite flavor, Chocolate Almond Brownie, which was named in her honor. Like all Bobo’s bars, the Nora Bar is gluten-free, vegan, soy-free, and Non-GMO. 100% of proceeds go to There With Care, an organization who supports children and families facing critical illness. There With Care provides services necessary to keep a family together during a medical crisis which include shopping, cleaning, cooking, among others.

A note from Nora’s family: “When Nora was two years old, she was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. After surgery and intensive chemotherapy and radiation, Nora has remained cancer free. She will officially be in remission in December of 2023. Following her family’s year navigating through their medical crisis, Nora was able to go to school, and is now 7-years old. While she is still dealing with the late effects from her treatments, Nora does physical therapy and is proud of her sparkly hearing aids. She faces each day with positivity and kindness.

Nora recently volunteered at the end of the school year with her fellow-first graders where they assembled care bags filled with family toiletries and hospital bedside foods to go to other families with a child facing a medical crisis. It was great to see the students learning about community and giving back through Nora’s connection.

Nora’s mom Caroline shared that, “For families, those bags mean that there are people out there thinking about you. There are people out there knowing what you're going through. And there's somebody out there that knows that they can make a difference in the darkest time of your life.

Nora is amazing. You can’t stop her. She keeps going every day with a smile on her face, inspiring everyone around her. We feel so grateful and fortunate to be pushing play in our life and enjoying normal family activities.”

Related: Bobo's adds Strawberry Lemonade to Oat Bite lineup