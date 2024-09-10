Little Bites Snacks is going big. Introducing Little Bites Biggie Muffins, available in two flavors: Bring on the Party Cake, and Feelin' Chocolate Chippy.

The muffins are more than twice the size of classic Little Bites muffins. Bring on The Party Cake features a vanilla base and colorful sprinkles, and Feelin' Chocolate Chippy is made with real chocolate. Both varieties are free from high fructose corn syrup.

Little Bites Biggie Muffins come in two new pack sizes: 8 muffins that are individually wrapped in 4 twin packs and a single-serve 4-pack designed for convenience. They will be available for purchase at Kroger starting September 9 and most major retailers beginning in October. The 4-ct. will retail for $1.99 and the 8-pack will retail for $5.79.

