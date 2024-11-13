Bimbo Bakeries' Little Bites Snacks, known for its on-the-go snacks, is releasing limited-edition Little Bites Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins. The muffins are reportedly infused with flavors of rich cocoa and sweet mini marshmallows.

"At Little Bites, we're all about turning the little moments into special memories, and our Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins are made to do just that," says Moira Flood, marketing director for Little Bites Snacks. "This seasonal flavor brings all the magic of winter's favorite drink into a fun, portable snack that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. We can't wait for fans to experience the festive, chocolatey goodness in every bite!"

The new flavor includes four muffins per pouch, and are made with real chocolate and no high fructose corn syrup, with 180 calories per pouch. Little Bites Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins are available now at most retailers through March 2025.

