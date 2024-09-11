At the 22nd World Congress of Food Science and Technology, held in Rimini, Italy from September 8–12, Hifood, a part of CSM Ingredients group that specialized in the research, development, and production of natural-origin ingredients, won the Global Food Industry Award in the “Most Innovative Process” category. Its Micro Protein is a new range of micronized plant-based, allergen-free and clean label proteins. This solution also ranked as a finalist in the “Most Innovative Ingredient” category.

The World Congress of Food Science and Technology is organized annually by the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST), a body that brings together more than 150,000 food scientists and technologists from around the world. Each year, the IUFoST Global Food Industry Awards aim to recognize pioneers in the food industry, particularly in product, process, packaging, nutrition, and food safety innovations.

"We are honored to receive the Global Food Industry Award from IUFoST," says Emanuele Pizzigalli, chief innovation officer of Hifood. “Micro Protein was created specifically to answer the need to enrich the protein content of products through plant-based proteins that can be easily integrated into recipes and industrial processes, without significantly altering the taste and texture of foods and beverages. By applying proprietary advanced sorting and micronization technologies based on mechanical processes, we succeeded in developing a powder with an extremely fine particle size, below 30 microns, which, for example, does not generate the sandy feeling that often characterizes ingredients designed for protein enrichment. We are therefore confident that Micro Protein will help to further develop this fast-growing market segment worldwide.”

Developed using innovative proprietary technologies, Hifood's Micro Protein is a clean label and allergen-free range based on pea protein with a very fine texture, neutral taste, and minimal impact on the structure and flavor of the finished product. With a protein content of more than 70 percent, it is an optimal solution for companies aiming to add “protein-rich” or “source of protein” claims to their products.

"We are thrilled to have won this award with Micro Protein," comments Christian Sobolta, CSM Ingredients group managing director. "It is a great recognition and a testament of the fundamental role of innovation in advancing the whole food industry. We believe this product is indeed a great example of how ingredient-tech advancements can positively impact our customers and consumers by allowing to combine better nutrition with great taste."

Available in two variants—Micro Protein P6 and Micro Protein P11—this protein enrichment solution can be easily applied to a wide variety of products, including baked goods and desserts.

Related: Ingredion launches pea protein optimized for bars