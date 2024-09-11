A mother-daughter duo, Mary-Lou, and Rachel, are on a mission to create happy tummies for everyone. Their 100% natural Ziggy Bars are packed with essential nutrients and fiber and are a way to support digestive health. As kids return to school, these bars offer a convenient and healthy snack option, per the brand.

The bars come in three flavors, with Cinnamon Oat being the best-seller, and they are vegan and naturally gluten-free. Everything is made in the U.S., with functional ingredients recognized for aiding digestion and offering gentle relief from constipation.

When Rachel’s daughter Clarice struggled with constipation, doctors recommended Miralax, but after six months, Rachel knew there had to be a natural alternative to help. She researched and crafted an all-natural solution that brought relief to Clarice, which inspired the creation of Ziggy Bars.

The bars are offered nationwide on their website, and the brand also works closely with Cancer Kinship to support those like Rachel's friend, a two-time cancer survivor, who benefitted from Ziggy Bar's nourishment and constipation relief, a common side-effect of chemo.

