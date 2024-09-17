Wonderful Pistachios has unveiled its first limited-edition seasonal No Shells flavor: Sweet Cinnamon. This holiday exclusive, with a touch of sweet spice, isdesigned to taste like a healthy cinnamon roll with a crunchy twist.

No Shells Sweet Cinnamon is available now through the end of 2024 in retailers throughout the U.S. and on Amazon in 5.5-ounce bags. With 6 grams of protein in every serving, the new flavor is a sweet spin on better-for-you snacking and capitalizes on the demand for seasonal flavors.

“As consumers look for festive treats this holiday season, they can often feel guilty for overindulging,” says Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “We are excited to offer a delicious, guilt-free snack that can double as a great stocking stuffer and is a sweet alternative to those indulgent holiday desserts.”

In the spirit of holiday cheer, No Shells Sweet Cinnamon showcases eye-catching packaging that reportedly builds upon Wonderful Pistachios’ No Shells bag. The holiday-themed design features snowflakes and cinnamon sticks tied with a plaid ribbon.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sweet Cinnamon joins the existing lineup of No Shells flavors:

Chili Roasted

Sea Salt & Vinegar

Honey Roasted

Jalapeño Lime

Sea Salt & Pepper

Smoky Barbecue

Also, the cinnamon product is the company’s first sweet flavor launch since introducing No Shells Honey Roasted in 2019. In consumer taste tests, No Shells Sweet Cinnamon reportedly scored on par with the brand’s highest performing flavors.

The new flavor will be available to retailers in a custom Sweet Cinnamon-themed 72-count holiday display. A festive balloon will also be offered as an additional display accessory to help drive impulse purchases while No Shells Sweet Cinnamon is in stores for the remainder of the year. The launch will be supported by a dedicated digital campaign and content creator partnerships to increase awareness on social media, public relations activations, and retail-specific programs to drive purchases at the store-level.

