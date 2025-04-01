Wonderful Pistachios debuts Dill Pickle flavor

Wonderful Pistachios is launching a trending snack-time flavor: Dill Pickle. The addition to the brand's No Shells flavor lineup is available in a 2.25-oz bag size in the U.S. and offers a balance of tangy and savory, catering to consumers seeking adventurous snacking experiences, the company says. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Dill Pickle offers 6 g of protein and 3 g of fiber per serving.

No Shells Dill Pickle is available now for purchase online in an eight-pack or individually in convenience stores nationwide. The trending Dill Pickle flavor performs well in the convenience channel. No Shells Dill Pickle appeals to both pistachio enthusiasts and fans of pickle-inspired snacks. According to Pinterest’s 2025 trend report, “pickles” are a top trend this year, and No Shells Dill Pickle ranked alongside Wonderful Pistachios’ top-performing flavors in consumer taste tests, reinforcing its broad appeal and ability to drive new shoppers to the snack nut category, the brand says.

"It might be April Fool’s, but this is no joke. We’re excited for Dill Pickle to push the flavor boundaries of what people expect healthy snacks to taste like in 2025,” exclaims Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “With No Shells Dill Pickle pistachios, consumers no longer have to choose between flavors and fun OR nutritious and healthy, because they can have it all.

Wonderful Pistachios’ No Shells product line has helped the brand triple in growth since its first debut in 2019, with new flavors driving incremental sales. The new Dill Pickle variety joins an array of No Shells products, including Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, Unsalted, Jalapeño Lime, Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Sea Salt & Pepper, Honey Roasted, and Smoky Barbecue.

