Dawn Foods, a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients, has announced the expansion of its Dawn Exceptional line of ready-to-use buttercreme-style icings. Following the release of Dawn Exceptional European Style Chocolate Buttercreme earlier this year, the company now offers a European Style White Buttercreme. Additionally, Dawn Foods has introduced 13 new colorful buttercreme style icings, providing bakers with an array of vibrant choices to create eye-catching treats.

According to Dawn Foods’ proprietary Attitude and Usage Study, buttercream-style frosting remains the most popular frosting type among consumers, with 79% of respondents indicating they would purchase a cake with buttercreme frosting. Available only in the U.S., the European Style White Buttercreme Icing is crafted to deliver a premium, made-from-scratch taste with real butter, natural flavor, and a hint of salt. It is made with fondant to reportedly ensure a smooth texture that consumers respond favorably to, making it suitable for both simple decorating and intricate designs.

“Our new European Style White Buttercreme gives bakers of all types another easy way to offer a premium bakery item for their customers who are looking for an indulgent experience,” says Sarah Hickey, vice president of marketing at Dawn Foods.

As reported by the FMCG Gurus 2024 study, 56% of consumers like food with bright and intense colors. Another study by Sensient Food Colors found that consumers believe products with more vibrant colors taste better and are more flavorful. To capture this opportunity, the new Dawn Exceptional Colorful Buttercreme Style Icings reportedly boast good color stability, ensuring that cakes and cupcakes remain just as bright and colorful when enjoyed at home as when they were first made in the bakery. These buttercremes are said to feature a smooth texture, sweet creamy vanilla flavor notes, and excellent workability throughout their 150-day shelf life. The colors complement the full color wheel and are formulated to be soft and pliable for easy piping and decorating, while still being firm enough to hold intricate designs.

“Maintaining sales momentum throughout the year is crucial for our bakery customers. With more ready-to-use colorful buttercreme options, bakeries can easily create fun and engaging seasonal limited-time offers (LTOs) throughout the year,” adds Hickey.

