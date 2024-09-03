Pack Expo 2024 will be the biggest food safety showcase for Fortress Technology in the company’s history, taking food packagers and processors on a personal journey through how to keep pace with HACCP, HARPC, and FDA-driven processing regulations and strategies, per the brand. Fortress will be exhibiting in the South Building, Booth 1758.

In 2024, Fortress Technology marks a significant milestone in its global expansion with manufacturing hubs now in North and South America, Oceania, and Europe. To celebrate this growth, the food safety specialist is unveiling its largest exhibition lineup to date. Highlights among the 16 exhibits include the worldwide introduction of a new Raptor BBK combination metal detector and checkweighing system, an advanced industrial touchscreen display with drag-and-drop functionality for several metal detectors and the latest innovation from Fortress: the Icon X-ray.

At Booth 1758, visitors will have the unique opportunity to view 16 different inspection innovations covering every conceivable food safety and quality control system and configuration to suit any footprint. The company will also present its latest developments in data reporting to advance traceability for food processors. In addition, Fortress will reveal the Icon X-ray: a high-performance X-ray inspection system, equipped with internal view cameras and an integrated automatic reject device to optimize floor space.

Featuring the company’s advanced proprietary IA+ detection algorithm, the Icon X-ray delivers unparalleled processing and detection power for variable-density products. Incorporating networked data capture and reporting options, this X-ray system is so advanced it can even adapt to future machine learning software, per the brand.

Clients of Fortress Technology can expect to achieve even greater levels of productivity and brand-protection traceability, advocates company founder and president, Steve Gidman. “With our full catalogue of customizable equipment and digital tools, the current and future possibilities for streamlining food safety, quality control and traceability are now limitless," he says.

Zeroing in on space savings, the new Raptor BBK combination metal detection and checkweighing system is engineered to accurately and continuously inspect for metal contaminants and verify the weights of large bags and cases, such as sacks of pet food, garden supplies, packaged foods, grains and large case applications weighing up to 55 pounds. It features an optional roller ball reject conveyor to mitigate workforce lifting and repetitive strain injuries.

For operations with stringent sanitation requirements, especially meat and poultry processing facilities, the Vector Sanitary Conveyor is another industry advancement. Featuring a hygienic belt and durable stainless-steel construction, this customized conveyor is engineered with an angled frame and open design to facilitate faster cleaning and quicker drying.

Compare the performance attributes, size and layout options from one single location. The complete Fortress 2024 line-up includes:

New equipment:

Raptor BBK combination metal detector and checkweigher, with roller ball reject conveyor

Icon X-ray

Also exhibiting:

A multi-lane, multi-aperture system

Meat Pump metal detector

Modular weigher

Raptor standalone checkweigher

Raptor combination metal detector and checkweigher

Raptor BBK caseweigher

Modular surface metal detector

SXS Interceptor metal detector

Interceptor DF metal detector

Vertex metal detector

Gravity metal detector

Lab metal detector

Pharma metal detector

Sanitary conveyor metal detector

Related: Essentials for ensuring bakery checkweighing compliance