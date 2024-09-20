The new Vital Pursuit brand from Nestlé, designed to provide dietary support to GLP-1 users and consumers focused on weight management, is now available at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, and Kroger. The line includes portioned meals that are high in protein and contain essential nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, or iron.

"Through our nutrition expertise and consumer-centric approach, we identified a need for a new line of products that delivers great taste and functional benefits to provide dietary support for GLP-1 users or those otherwise managing their weight," said Kristen Stoehr, Registered Dietitian and Vital Pursuit Brand Manager. "We want Vital Pursuit to be your ally in creating lasting lifestyle changes and protecting your hard-earned progress."

Each weight management journey for GLP-1 users is personal, but the common thread continues to be the importance of consuming a nutritious diet through smaller portions. Vital Pursuit delivers the nutrients this consumer group needs with thoughtfully portioned products that offer at least 20 grams of protein, great taste, and options with vibrant vegetables.

Chef and dietitian crafted, the new line offers 14 frozen meals that are convenient, flavor-forward, and take just minutes to prepare. The current portfolio includes meals such as Southwest Style Chicken Fajita Sandwich Melt, Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni Pizza, Cauliflower Crust Three Meat Pizza, Chicken Spinach & Artichoke Sandwich Melt, Cauliflower Crust Three Cheese Pizza, Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Piada, Cheese Lovers Pizza, Chicken Mozzarella Flatbread, and more.

"People taking these medications not only have a decreased appetite, but they must adjust their diets with a sharper focus on smaller portions, while also prioritizing beneficial nutrients for their health," says Marlene Schmidt, registered dietitian and senior health & wellness manager at Nestlé. "To complement these eating habits, we're striving to take the guesswork out of mealtime with thoughtfully portioned, nutritious, accessible options."

Vital Pursuit was designed to accommodate diverse dietary and lifestyle needs, including vegetarian and gluten-free meals. The line also includes several air fryer ready items for those seeking great taste and added cooking convenience.

In addition to the current frozen portfolio, Vital Pursuit continues to innovate across the aisles to meet consumer needs and various dining occasions. In 2025, the brand is targeting a new ready-to-drink beverage with 30 g of protein and no added sugar to bring next-level benefits to even more moments.

Vital Pursuit can be found in the frozen aisle for a suggested retail price of $4.99 and under (prices may vary by retailer).

Nestlé S.A. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.