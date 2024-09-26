Crispy cookie brand Fancypants has announced the addition of Ginger Snap to its seasonal flavor rotation.

According to the company, the bite-size cookies are made with high-quality pantry ingredients such as real butter, eggs, and sugar mixed with King Arthur Baking Company’s flour and upcycled oat flour. Maura Duggan, Fancypants founder and CEO, says ginger snaps were a favorite family treat when she was a child.

"Growing up, my grandmother always had a cookie jar on her counter, and it was filled with ginger snaps; even though she baked all the time, she didn’t bake those—they were store bought. I loved them then, but as an adult I haven’t found one that tastes as good as I remember. Ginger snap was a flavor I knew I wanted to make when we launched our CPG line of cookies."

Duggan adds the Fancypants team worked to give the new cookies a stand-out taste.

“We decided to really lean into making our Ginger Snap on the spicier side to make it a striking flavor,” she relates. “To do that, we use both powdered ginger and crystallized ginger. Then we sprinkled in some cinnamon and cloves to help round out the flavor. The result is spiciness from the ginger that is prominent, but not harsh. There’s lots of flavor and depth in this cookie with a nice long finish."

Suggested retail price is $5.99 per bag. Three-packs are sold at an MSRP of $19.99, with six-packs

Related: Fancypants whips up cookies with quality and sustainability in mind