Baketivity, the baking activity kit company known for creating baking kits for kids, has again partnered with celebrity chef Duff Goldman to introduce Duff in a Bottle, a new addition to the Baketivity + Duff line of products. According to the company, Duff in a Bottle is a fun and easy way for families to bake together.

Duff in a Bottle offers two allergy-conscious recipe options: Eggless Chocolate Chip Cookies and Gluten-Free Granola Bars. The pre-measured dry ingredients arrive in a sealed, airtight bottle, along with easy instructions.

Duff in a Bottle Eggless Chocolate Chip Cookies: All the dry ingredients for Goldman’s signature chocolate chip cookies are portioned into the convenient bottle. To prepare, consumers pour it; mix in a little butter, oil, and water, and bake.

Duff in a Bottle Gluten-Free Granola Bars: The dry ingredients are readily portioned. In order to prepare, users pour it out, mix in honey and coconut oil, and bake.

"I’ve always loved sharing my recipes on TV and in my cookbooks, and Duff in a Bottle makes it easier for more people to enjoy my tasty treats. The best part is seeing kids excited about exploring their creativity in the kitchen, and with these new recipes we’re making baking more fun and accessible for everyone, no matter their age, experience level, or dietary restrictions,” says Goldman.

“Duff’s experience brings know-how and vision to the kitchen, where kids can explore the craft of baking and tap into their own creativity. Our baking kits help baking time be family time—entertaining and educational all at once,” say Eli and Miriam Schwartz, founders and creators of Baketivity.

The Duff in a Bottle bundle with both kits retails for $19.95; the products are available online at Baketivity.com, Duff.com, and other retailer sites.

