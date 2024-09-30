The Cookie and Snack Bakers Association (CASBA) recently held its 55th annual convention at the Cloister at Sea Island. The keynote address was provided by former U.S. Navy SEAL Stephen Drum, teaching aspects of leadership and decision making under pressure.

According to the organization, the event provided ample opportunities for networking and learning. Sports activities provided a chance for attendees to give back to the industry, raising money for the CASBA Kit Murphy Scholarship Fund, which was able to distribute more than $20,000 this year to employees’ children of member companies.

Another highlight of the event was the awarding of the Person of the Year to Kevin Boyle, CEO of Schulze & Burch Biscuit Co. "Kevin has provided so many years of dedicated service to our industry and is very deserving of this esteemed honor," says Mike Kriegermeier, president of CASBA.

The event also marks a time of transition for the organization. For the first time in the 55-year history of CASBA, a woman was elected as its incoming president. Felicia Quigg from Richmond Baking and More Than a Bakery took the reins of the organization for a two-year term.

"I love CASBA and have made deep and long-lasting relationships through this organization. Our family business has become stronger and benefited from collaboration with other bakeries and their owners at CASBA. I am proud to serve CASBA as its president and honored by the fact that I'm the first woman to do so,” Quigg says.

Related: Interview with Bill Quigg, president/CEO of Richmond Baking