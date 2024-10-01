Le Macaron French Pastries has debuted its brand-new Pumpkin Macaron. This new seasonal treat is a blend of traditional French patisserie and the flavors of fall, available October 1 to December 1 while supplies last, at all Le Macaron locations.

The pumpkin macaron is a balance of meringue shells and a spiced pumpkin filling. The limited-edition macaron is handcrafted by Le Macaron’s master pâtissiers, using authentic French techniques and ingredients.

“As we embrace the fall, we wanted to offer our customers a taste of something truly special,” says Rosalie Guillem, co-founder of Le Macaron French Pastries. “Our new pumpkin macaron brings together the familiar warmth of pumpkin spice with the elegance of a classic French pastry. It's the perfect addition to our diverse array of macaron flavors and a treat we’re sure will bring joy to those who savor it.”

Le Macaron French Pastries is known for its wide range of gluten-free macarons, available in an array of flavors from classic vanilla and chocolate to options like lavender and rose.

For more information about Le Macaron French Pastries' franchising opportunities, and to find a location, visit franchiselemacaron.com and lemacaron-us.com.

