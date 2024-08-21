Laird Superfood, Inc. has announced its fall lineup of seasonal products. Available this month, customers can once again enjoy the brand's Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar + Adaptogens.

Known for its plant-based, real-food ingredients, Laird Superfood’s Pumpkin Spice line is crafted with a signature blend of ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon, plus real pumpkin. Without reliance on sugary syrups or hydrogenated oils, the bar is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. The snack packs 10g of plant-based protein from hemp, pea, and pumpkin seeds, offering substantial fiber (6 g), and added nutrition from functional mushroom adaptogens like Chaga and Lion’s Mane, and retails for $2.49 per bar.

Laird Superfood’s Pumpkin Spice protein bar can be found online at lairdsuperfood.com and in select retailers.

Related: Laird Superfood's Pili Nuts