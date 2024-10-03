Lou Malnati’s is reuniting with Mike’s Hot Honey to bring pizza lovers nationwide the Lou’s x Mike’s Hot Honey Deep Dish Pizza.

Following a debut in Lou Malnati’s restaurants earlier this year, and in honor of National Pizza Month, this limited-time collab returns to menus starting today, October 3. Now, with an available shipping option through the Tastes of Chicago platform, consumers can enjoy it from anywhere in the country.

“When we first launched our collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey this past April, we knew that fans of our iconic Chicago-style pizza would experience love at first bite, so we're bringing it back by popular demand. This time, we're offering nationwide shipping for your convenience,” says Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. “Mike’s Hot Honey is truly the ultimate condiment for pizza and when paired with our legendary flaky buttery crust, fresh tomato sauce and iconic pizza toppings, its truly a match made in deep dish heaven."

The marriage of Chicago-style pizza with the hottest honey out of New York City, the Lou’s x Mike’s Hot Honey pizza – available in deep dish and thin crust at any of Lou Malnati’s 80 locations – features mozzarella, sausage, giardiniera, and cupped pepperoni topped with a generous drizzle of sweet and spicy Mike’s Hot Honey. Restaurant guests can also round out their dine-in, takeout, or delivery orders with Lou’s traditional or boneless chicken wings smothered in the hot honey.

“We’re excited to reunite with Lou Malnati’s for another round of our incredible collaboration,” says Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Whether you're a returning fan or tasting the sweet heat flavor for the first time, our hot honey is a must-try on their famed deep dish and thin crust pizzas, as well as wings."

To ship the Lou’s x Mike’s Hot Honey Deep Dish Pizza anywhere nationwide, visit TastesOfChicago.com.

