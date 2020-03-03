Bare Snacks Simply Pineapple Chips

Company: Bare Snacks

Website: baresnacks.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Bare Snacks has announced that it will debut new Simply Pineapple Chips at Natural Products Expo West. The newest addition to bare’s fruit chip portfolio, Simply Pineapple Chips are real pineapples baked into crave-ably crunchy chips with no added oil, sugar* or preservatives. Expo West attendees can get a first taste of new bare Simply Pineapple by visiting booth #405 during the annual event in Anaheim, March 3-7.

Remaining true to its philosophy of “less is more,” bare’s new Simply Pineapple Chips are made with one simple ingredient. While the brand debuted Pineapple Chips & Coconut Chips Medleys last year, this is bare’s first-ever standalone baked Pineapple Chip, hitting shelves nationwide this Summer.

“At Bare Snacks, we’re dedicated to finding the best tasting fresh fruit varieties from around the globe and turning them into crave-able, simple snacks you can enjoy anytime.” said Vandita Pandey, general manager at Bare Snacks. “We’re excited to bring that simplicity and crunch to one of the world’s most popular fruits by launching bare Simply Pineapple Chips this Summer.”

Bare Pineapple Chips are perfect for snacking straight from the bag or as a delicious topper to smoothies, yogurt, breakfast bowls and beyond. A convenient, resealable bag also makes it easy to eat real anywhere—perfect for on-the-go snacking, lunchboxes and more. Simply Pineapple Chips have no added oil, no added sugar, and no preservatives.

Like the rest of bare’s expansive portfolio of baked crunchy snacks, including Apple Chips, Banana Chips, Coconut Chips, and bare Medleys, NEW Simply Pineapple Chips are Non-GMO Project Verified and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Bare Simply Pineapple Chips will retail for $4.99 per 1.6oz. bag and will be available to purchase online starting June 1st with additional retail availability to follow. For more information about bare snacks, please visit www.BareSnacks.com.