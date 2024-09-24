Verb Energy, a brand of caffeinated energy bars, has announced its launch into GNC stores nationwide. According to the company, the expansion marks a significant milestone in its mission to provide consumers with convenient, healthy, and sustainable energy.

Verb Energy, reportedly known for its low sugar and vegan ingredients (including organic green tea for a caffeinated energy boost) will now be available 91 of the health and wellness retailer’s stores. Shoppers will have access to a variety of its Caffeinated Protein Bar flavors, including Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, and Birthday Cake.

Earlier this year, Verb was announced as one of the six finalists at the GNC 2024 “The Next Big Thing” Competition in partnership with Startup CPG. Verb was selected to visit the GNC Headquarters in Pittsburgh to vie for the grand prize: a pilot placement in select GNC stores nationally, with Verb emerging as a winner.

"We are thrilled to partner with GNC, a leader in the health and wellness retail space, to bring Verb Protein bars to more consumers nationwide," says Kyla Peralta, Verb chief commercial officer. "Our goal has always been to make healthy energy accessible and convenient, and this partnership allows us to do just that."

Each Verb Protein bar contains 190-200 calories and is made with 10 g of plant-based protein, 80 mg of green tea caffeine, and simple ingredients to help ensure a sustained energy boost without the sugar crash. The bars are also gluten-free, vegan, and contain no artificial sweeteners, making them suitable for health-conscious individuals.

“GNC, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, is the perfect partner for Verb Energy's retail expansion. We are excited to welcome Verb Protein bars to our stores," says Roberta Townes, senior category merchant at GNC. "Their dedication to clean ingredients and lasting energy aligns perfectly with our mission to support our customers' health and wellness goals."

Related: Three Wishes Cereal enters granola bar aisle