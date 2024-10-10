JLS Automation will feature its packaging systems at PACK EXPO in Chicago, November 3–6, in booth #S-3748. The company’s integrated lines provide solutions from system design and simulation to machine selection, all the way through FAT testing and installation.

A complete packaging system that demonstrates primary loading through case sealing will be featured at the show with four scheduled demos that run daily at 10 am, 12 pm, 2pm, and 4pm.

Demonstrating JLS’ cheese packaging capabilities, a Vemag Model HP-12 supplied by Reiser will extrude portions of cheese, feeding JLS's hygienic Talon, which will load the portions into a Variovac thermoformer.

In addition, booth visitors can see the hygienic Talon placing assembled breakfast sandwiches into a Formost Fuji flow wrapper. This system is typically integrated with a fully automated sandwich assembly system from JLS.

“We’re looking forward to exhibiting our full line of robotic packaging solutions as well as the breadth of our integrated system capabilities at PACK EXPO,” says Mike Newcome, vice president of sales at JLS. “Our solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of the packaging industry, providing unmatched efficiency and reliability while enhancing hygiene. We encourage all attendees to visit our booth and see firsthand how our technology can transform their operations.”

