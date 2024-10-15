Arla Foods Ingredients has launched a new concept for high-protein bars with a natural positioning.

Whey protein is notably absent from many whole food bars, as it can react with the natural fruit sugars they commonly contain, causing hardening. The Essentials Bar demonstrates how manufacturers can overcome this challenge and meet three key needs: high-protein content, a whole foods positioning, and softness throughout shelf life, says the company.

The new concept showcases Lacprodan SoftBar. The whey protein ingredient enables high levels of high-quality protein to be packed into snack bars while maintaining soft texture. In the Essentials Bar it is combined with dairy calcium ingredient Capolac, as well as dates and nuts.

Designed to inspire cleaner-label alternatives to the complex lists found on many bars, the recipe contains only ten ingredients, with no maltitol or added sugar. It meets U.S. and EU standards for snack bars with a natural positioning, and opens up opportunities for a range of on-pack claims, including high in protein and high in fiber.

Sarah Meyer, head of sales development, performance nutrition, at Arla Foods Ingredients, says: “With the healthy snacking trend still on the rise, consumers want indulgent bars that provide balanced nutrition—including protein—but they also want simpler labels. The Essentials Bar pairs high-quality protein with the natural goodness of dates and nuts in a dream combination that has previously been difficult to achieve. It offers bar manufacturers exciting opportunities to create nutritionally optimized bars with cleaner labels, and to stand out in an increasingly crowded category.”

