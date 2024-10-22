Econocorp will unveil the newest addition to its line of secondary packaging machinery, the Spartan M-Pro cartoning machine, at PACK EXPO, November 3–6, in booth #S-1502.

This intermittent motion horizontal cartoner builds on the brand's Spartan cartoner, which has been the company’s workhorse for over 40 years. Spartan M-Pro is reportedly a compact, efficient unit that removes complexities typically found in small cartoning systems. It handles a variety of small carton applications, including those in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, cannabis, automotive, and industrial industries.

The Spartan M-Pro has the ability to perform multiple package handling functions simultaneously during loading. By eliminating complexity in the cartoning processes, there are also fewer parts to maintain or replace. The system features an automatic product loading device including either an intermittent motion bucket or belt conveyor, as well as a LinMot electric linear slide overhead style product loading device. Adding to its flexibility, operators can easily make adjustments from the HMI, allowing for more control than pneumatic devices and simplifying changeover. With a compact 6’ x 6’ footprint, it is ideal for growing businesses that need to maximize existing floorspace, says Econocorp.

“The Spartan M-Pro is the culmination of decades of application experience, and we're excited to share it at PACK EXPO this year,” says Sam Goldberg, COO, Econocorp. “By increasing efficiency in a small footprint, we’re able to help growing businesses maximize yield without sacrificing floorspace or breaking the bank. We look forward to showing off what it can do at the show.”

