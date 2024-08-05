Econocorp announced that Sam Goldberg has been promoted to chief operating officer.

Goldberg will oversee day-to-day operations, which includes guiding the company into the next generation of packaging automation equipment as well as continuing to improve upon its operational excellence and management. In this role, he will leverage his drive, passion, and experience to steer the company’s continued growth and innovation as he assumes this pivotal role within the organization.

“Watching Sam’s rise through and impact on our company over the years has been remarkable, and we are thrilled to appoint him as our chief operating officer,” says Wayne Goldberg, CEO of Econocorp. “It’s not every day that the next generation begins to take the reins, but when it does happen, you want it to be someone who is dedicated to their work and the people they serve. We have nothing but high expectations as we embark on this exciting phase of growth.”

Goldberg started working with the company in 2015 as an intern in high school working in the assembly department building machinery. He continued his internship through college, where he received a BS in Accounting and Economics at Northeastern University. After graduation, Goldberg joined Econocorp full-time as an operations analyst in 2020. His most recent role was director of operations. He also serves as a chairperson for the Future Workforce Committee with PMMI: The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. In conjunction with his chairpersonship, he spends a significant amount of time with students around the country promoting and empowering the next generation to explore careers in the packaging and manufacturing industries.

