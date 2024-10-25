Crumbl has announced plans to open its newest location in the heart of Toronto, at 422 Front St. W. within The Well. Wellington Market (The Well) offers restaurants, fresh market fare, and gourmet grab-and-go options, and currently has 12 restaurants and bars.

The cookie purveyor is hosting a VIP Cookie Tasting and Sneak Peek event for journalists, bloggers, and influencers on Wednesday October 30, and will open to the public on Friday, November 1.

The franchise expanded to Canada in 2023, initially kicking off with four locations: two in Alberta and one each in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Mississauga, Ontario. As of this month, Crumbl currently has 17 stores in Canada across four provinces (Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan).

The news of Crumbl opening in the shopping and lifestyle center first arrived in spring 2024, when signage showed up in a vacant retail space on Front St. At the time, Crumbl reps told blogTO, a Toronto website, that the store would be opening this past summer.

Crumbl is in good company: formerly U.S.-only brands such as Shake Shack, Jimmy John's, and Jersey Mike's expanded their international footprints and opened in Toronto this year as well.

