The Kraft Heinz Company, parent company of Delimex and Jet-Puffed, among other brands, announced the appointment of Angel Shelton Willis as EVP, global general counsel and corporate affairs officer, effective November 18.

Willis is currently VP, general counsel and secretary at Sealed Air Corporation, where she leads the global legal, ethics and compliance, regulatory and corporate affairs functions, and serves as its corporate secretary.

“Welcoming Angel to our leadership team is an important step for Kraft Heinz as we continue our transformation journey,” says Carlos Abrams-Rivera, CEO and member of the board of directors at Kraft Heinz. “Angel embodies our culture of Ownership, and her deep legal and corporate affairs expertise, along with her strategic vision, will strengthen our legal framework and further enable our 10-Year Strategy.”

Willis has worked at Sealed Air Corporation, a global provider of packaging solutions, since January 2019. Previously, she spent more than 14 years at Ingersoll Rand Company (now Trane Technologies), where she held several roles, and departed as VP and deputy general counsel – mergers and acquisitions, finance and restructuring. Earlier in her career, Willis was corporate counsel at Cummins, Inc. as well as associate at Ice Miller.

Willis holds a BA in Economics and Political Science from Clemson University, an MBA from Clemson University, and a JD from the University of Illinois. She also currently serves on the board of directors of SPX Technologies, Inc.

"I'm thrilled to join Kraft Heinz at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry," says Willis. "I’m inspired by Kraft Heinz’s mission to lead the future of food, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to navigate the evolving legal landscape and help drive the next chapter of growth."

Willis will relocate to Chicago to work from the Kraft Heinz co-headquarters.

