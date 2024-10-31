Signode (a company that offers automated transit packaging equipment, tools, consumables, automation, and support solutions) has introduced the BXT4 Battery Hand Tool for plastic strapping with its EasyTrigger technology. According to the manufacturer, it is a next-generation tool that builds upon the innovations of the previous BXT generations with advanced features intended to enhance usability, performance, and durability.

Thee BXT4 tool reportedly is designed with ergonomics at the forefront with the new EasyTrigger Technology, simplifying the strapping process. This feature is said to allow users to operate the tool with minimal manual force, reducing workplace fatigue and improving efficiency. With a single click, the tensioning unit reportedly can be opened quickly with motor support, making it easy to handle strapping tasks even in demanding environments. The technology also permits controlled release of strap tension at any point before the welding process, a feature aimed at offering enhanced flexibility and operational performance.

Additional features, according to the supplier, include an optimized center of gravity for more balanced use, a rubberized handle for a more comfortable grip, and a new full-color display that offers intuitive visual guidance for strapping operations and real-time feedback.

The BXT4 tool integrates enhanced battery technology that reportedly doubles the capacity for longer operation and fewer interruptions. Its motor-assisted strap insertion and tensioning are engineered to enable high-speed, efficient strapping. Its construction includes a wear-resistant base plate and impact-resistant display for durability and reliability.

“We are excited to introduce the BXT4 tool to the industry,” says Ralph Kieffer, director of global market development. “This iteration of our BXT line is a direct response to the feedback and requests we’ve received from our customers. By listening to their needs and understanding the challenges they face, we’ve engineered the BXT4 tool to enhance productivity while improving operator comfort.”

The BXT4 tool is designed to offer superior serviceability, with easy access to key components for quick maintenance and repair, to result in minimal downtime and extended tool life.

Related: Signode introduces LDX-RTB Premier case sealer



