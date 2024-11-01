Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks and Spudsy announced that they have sold their assets to newly-formed UpSnack Brands. The acquisition by UpSnack Brands brings together two brands dedicated to providing better-for-you, sustainably-focused snacks.

By bringing together Pipcorn's reach and expertise in using heirloom corn to create snack products with Spudsy's ability to transform imperfect spuds into snacks, this integration will expand the impact of both brands. The company’s offerings will feature the diverse range of snacks representing Pipcorn and Spudsy’s use of natural, environmentally friendly ingredients in better-for-you products.

Joe DePetrillo, CEO of Pipcorn, expresses his enthusiasm for becoming the CEO of UpSnack Brands, stating: "We are thrilled that UpSnack Brands is uniting Pipcorn and Spudsy under the same umbrella, combining these two high growth brands to expand our impact in delivering great tasting snacks with a shared commitment to quality and sustainability. This new venture will enable continued investment in growth and fuel innovation in our future product offerings."

Pipcorn has seen consistent growth of their portfolio over the years: starting with its Mini Popcorn that caught the eye of celebrities like Oprah and made waves on Shark Tank, evolving to include Cheese Balls, Crunchies, Corn Dippers, upcycled Twists, which further solidified the brand’s commitment to sustainability by earning the Where Food Comes From Upcycled Certification, and its newest product, Pipcorn Fries. The brand says by using heirloom corn, Pipcorn aims to craft tasty snacks but also to conserve agricultural biodiversity that could otherwise diminish. The brand’s approach ensures the preservation of a vital piece of agricultural heritage, making Pipcorn's offerings truly beneficial for consumers and the environment alike.

Dave West, CEO of Pipcorn’s lead investor Factory LLC, adds: “We have been excited to support and see the evolution of Pipcorn from mini popcorn to a broader, heirloom-based snack portfolio, and we look forward to the future growth of these two great, like-minded brands as part of UpSnack Brands.”

At Spudsy, upcycling is the name of the game, and saving the spud means taking a portion of the sweet potatoes that would have otherwise ended up in landfills due to minor "flaws" like shape, size, and color, and transforming them into snacks. Snackers can satisfy their cravings with Spudsy’s wide range of products, including Sweet Potato Fries, Sweet Potato Poppers, and Sweet Potato Scoops, which are all made with upcycled ingredients, as well as the Sweet Potato Puffs.

Billy Logan, managing partner at KarpReilly, the private equity partners behind Spudsy, remarks: "We are extremely proud of Spudsy's journey and accomplishments. This union of the Pipcorn and Spudsy brands in UpSnack, will further enhance Spudsy's capabilities and market presence. We are enthusiastic about UpSnack Brands now taking this brand under their wing, and helping Spudsy grow even further.”

Ashley Rogers, founder and former CEO of Spudsy, will be transitioning to a new role as CEO of Sprinkles CPG, part of the KarpReilly family of brands. Reflecting on the shift, Rogers comments, “It’s been an incredible journey building Spudsy from the ground up. I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished, and I’m confident that Spudsy will continue to thrive as part of UpSnack Brands. As I move on to focus fully on Sprinkles CPG, I look forward to watching Spudsy’s continued growth and success.”

Looking ahead, UpSnack Brands is committed to driving innovation in the snacking industry and will expand product lines and strengthen each of the brands' presence, with a continued focus on sustainability, ensuring a positive impact on both consumers and the planet.

