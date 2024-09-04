Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks has announced the launch of its newest innovation: Pipcorn Fries. The addition to the Pipcorn product family includes three flavors—Fiery Cheddar Fries, Cheddar Fries, and Truffle Fries—that will roll out to retailers throughout the fall.

Pipcorn Fries are made with premium, non-GMO ingredients and are gluten-free, catering to the growing demand for healthier alternatives in the snack aisle. Starting today, all the products are available for sale through pipsnacks.com, while their retail rollout begins in September with Fiery Cheddar Fries launching nationwide at Kroger, and both Fiery Cheddar Fries and Cheddar Fries available for sale at Meijer locations throughout the Midwest.

According to the company, the development of Pipcorn Fries was inspired by a desire to take the beloved flavors of traditional snack fries and elevate them with Pipcorn’s heirloom corn and clean ingredients. The reported result is an extruded fry that offers a bold taste and satisfying crunch without guilt. Fiery Cheddar Fries bring a spicy kick balanced by creamy cheddar, while Cheddar Fries deliver a comforting, cheesy taste. Truffle Fries reportedly offer the rich flavor of the truffle trend in a gourmet option.

“We set out to capture that unmistakable crunch and flavor from everyone’s favorite snacks, but in a way that aligns with Pipcorn’s commitment to quality and sustainability,” says Joe DePetrillo, CEO of Pipcorn. “By using heirloom corn and baking our fries to perfection, we’ve created a snack that not only tastes amazing but also makes you feel a little better about what you’re eating. We’re excited to share these new fries with our customers and can’t wait to see how they enjoy them.”

According to Pipcorn, the new products combine nostalgic flavors with a commitment to quality and sustainability, providing a unique option for health-conscious consumers.

