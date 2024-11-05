Norman Love Confections is taking consumers' Thanksgiving celebrations to the next level with five gourmet desserts available for pre-order, the brand says.

Featuring the classics with a Norman Love Confections' artistic twist, its holiday pies including the Pumpkin Pie have details like caramelized pumpkin seeds and white chocolate décor, while its Pecan Pie features pecans and dark chocolate chips topped with chocolate Chantilly and dark chocolate décor. This year’s Apple Pie is a return to the original NLC recipe and is topped with cinnamon streusel and decorated with dark chocolate décor and white chocolate Chantilly.

Also on the Thanksgiving pre-order list are Pumpkin Cheesecake with a spiced white chocolate glaze and cinnamon streusel, and a Carrot Cake topped with carrot gelée and white chocolate Chantilly. Other fall-themed confections, as well as Signature Collection gift boxes, will be available for purchase in-store and online.

Thanksgiving pies and cakes from Norman Love Confections will be available from Nov. 8 through Nov. 27. All pie orders must be made by noon on Nov. 25. After that date, all Thanksgiving desserts will be available in Norman Love Confections salons, but in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis.

To preorder a Thanksgiving dessert, consumers can call (239) 561-7215 before Nov. 25 at noon. Dessert orders will be available for pick-up at Norman Love Confections salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Sarasota, and Delray Beach. NLC's Fort Myers Whole Foods store will have a limited selection of Thanksgiving desserts available, excluding pies.

Related: Norman Love Confections debuts Halloween Collection