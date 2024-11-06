Videojet Technologies has announced new capabilities of its Videojet 2380 large character marking system. Introduced earlier this year, the Videojet 2380 prints variable high-resolution alphanumeric text, 2D codes, and product identification information on cases, cartons, and other secondary packaging. Online and on-demand, Videojet large character coding technology is backed by over 45 years of inkjet printing expertise.

A complete solution, the Videojet 2380’s direct-to-box printing functionality reduces pre-printed case and carton inventories to lower costs, storage needs, and waste while reportedly allowing for quick changes in print content and adapting to demand shifts. With its enhanced capabilities, the system can be configured to print on multiple sides of corrugated cardboard cases, paperboard cartons, and other porous packages. With a single controller managing up to four printheads that can each print up to 2.75” (70 mm) in height, more information can be printed on the side of a case or carton, allowing for generic box inventories and helping manufacturers comply with supply chain and customer requirements.

Enhancing the user experience, the updated 2380 inkjet printer adds capabilities to the original printer launched in March. In addition to expanding printhead management, embedded protocols for easy connectivity and compatibility make communication with the system easy and integration simple. The modular design allows users to scale as their needs change or production grows.

The system’s touchscreen controller is separate from the printhead, so it can be placed in the optimal position for the operator. The Simplicity interface’s user-friendly design, easy job editing functions, and step-by-step guides help to minimize user errors. Flexible placement of the controller enables quick installation and smooth maintenance.

Videojet offers a wide selection of inks for use in the Videojet 2380, including color options for visual identification and differentiation.

Related: Videojet introduces 3350 Series lasers for marking on flexible film bags, pouches